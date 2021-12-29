Tunisia: Finance Law 2022 Provides for Early Retirement Before Legal Age of 62

28 December 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The Finance Law 2022 provides for early retirement before the legal age of 62. The piece of legislation was presented Tuesday by Finance Minister Siham Boughediri Namsia.

The law applies to civil servants aged 57 at least in the period from January 1, 2022 to December 31, 2024 with the minimum years of service for retirement pension. (15 years).. They will get their allowances immediately after their retirement.

A package of measures is also designed to encourage civil servants to start their own business: a three-year leave for the creation of projects, renewable once, is provided for.

The law is aimed to contain the wage bill without undermining the gains of civil servants and affecting their wages, the minister said.

