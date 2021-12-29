Tunisia: Covid-19 - Four More Omicron Infections Detected in Tunisia

28 December 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Four more Omicron infections were detected in Tunisia, member of the Scientific Committee to Combat the Coronavirus Mahjoub Ouni said on Tuesday. The virus carriers are travellers from abroad.

The overall number of Omicron cases now stands at 10. .

Sequencing over the past two days at Pasteur Institute confirmed the travellers' infection with Omicron, he further told TAP.

"The 4 virus carriers were taken to the mandatory quarantine centre. Samples and tests confirmed their infection," Ouni added.

