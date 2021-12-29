Cameroon: Dans La Tanière - Lions Begin Bracing Up

With Jean Onana absent, 10 out of the remaining 27 had joined camp at press time yesterday. The rest of the squad was announced to join progressively.

Less than two weeks to the kick-off of the 2021 TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cameroon slated for January 9, 2022, the Indomitable Lions have begun strategizing to produce excellent results during the competition. They began camping in the evening of yesterday Monday December 27, 2021 at the Mundi sports complex, in the outskirts of Yaounde. With Jean Onana absent due to injury and with no official replacement made yet, 10 out of the 28 recently selected players had joined camp at press time yesterday. They include Moumi Ngamaleu, Hongla, Mbaizo Olivier, Omossola Simon, Clinton Njie, Onguene Jérome, Karl Toko Ekambi, Jean Efala Konguep, André Onana and Jean-Charles Casteletto. Eight others were reported to add to the squad yesterday night.

Apart from Onana who is officially absent, Jean-Claude Billong who equally had high chances of making it to the final 28, after being shortlisted in the first 40, was equally held back due to injury. But coach Conceiçao can have a cold head given that Harold Moukoudi who had an injury has resumed training and everything being equally will not miss the AFCON. As for Bayern's striker, Choupo Moting whose participation in the AFCON was doubted due to Covid-19, things are becoming clearer. The striker is reported to have resumed training with his German club.

Even though no official programme for the Lions' training had been made public at press time, unconfirmed reports have it that the Lions maybe playing two friendlies to test their strength before they begin their AFCON campaign. Guinea Bissau and Morocco have been reported as potential opponents.

As they begin camping, Coach Conceiçao and his boys are definitely aware of the high expectations of Cameroonians especially as they are playing at home. Thus, they will have to make maximum use of the limited time to tap enough skills that will permit them defend the colours of the nation honourably. This upcoming competition will equally be an opportunity for some 15 players who will be playing an AFCON match for the first time to justify their call ups and a platform for the old brooms to continue proving their worth. As host, the first challenge will be to successfully tackle Burkina Faso in the opening match on January 9, 2022 at the Olembe stadium so that they get the right spirit to continue the competition in winning ways. This is with the objective of clinching the sixth title.