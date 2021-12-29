Cameroon: These Prophets of Doom

Some media organs and international organisations through diverse publications have been using the Covid-19 pandemic and security situation to tarnish the image of the country.

Cameroon's Minister of Communication and Government's Spokesperson, René Emmanuel Sadi in a press release on December 24, 2021 denounced a report broadcast on the international television channel "France 24" on December 23, 2021.

The report stated that at the end of 2021, the cost of basic foodstuffs has reached such high levels that many Cameroonian families are now finding it difficult to feed themselves properly. In the report, it is stated that if the state of affairs persists, the social situation could in the short-term lead to large-scale uprising, threatening both the stability of institutions and social peace in Cameroon. In another report, two days earlier on December 21, 2021, the international Non- governmental Organisation, Human Rights Watch published dispatches relating to Cameroon's hosting of the 33rd biennial Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) football tournament that will run from January 9, 2022 and February 6, 2022. The organisation states that the European Football Club Association, international observers and media have raised concerns over the threat posed by the Covid-19 pandemic to the large gathering of players and officials in Cameroon, as was the prevailing insecurity in the two English-speaking regions of the country where matches will be played.

The recent reports above are just a tip of the iceberg on information some media organs and both domestic and international organisations have been propagating to tarnish the image of Cameroon. Human Rights Watch in previous reports have been notorious in stating violations of human rights by the defence and security forces in their mission of the defence of territorial integrity in the security crisis-affected North West, South West and Far North Regions.

Organisations operating abroad but owned by Cameroonians such as the "Brigade Anti-sardinard" have not only been propagating information that tarnish the international image of Cameroon through various calumnious information about the country's leaders but in several occasions attacked Cameroon's diplomatic representations, especially in Europe and attempted to evict the presidential couple from the hotel while on holiday. The separatists in the North West and South West Regions have through their different actions tried to tarnish the image of the country both at home and abroad. As the AFCON 2021 is fast approaching some local and international media organs have carried reports of their threats that no competition will take place in the English-speaking part of the country.

The present focus is to x-ray Non-governmental Organisations that have taken the lead in preaching doom for the country. Some media organs will also be presented and the fact that their current machinations are to create doubts in Cameroon's successful hosting of the AFCON. The reasons behind their actions and impact will be analysed by a geo-strategist.