Cameroon: Access Road, Parking Lot for Stadia - Satisfactory Execution Rate

28 December 2021
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

The Secretary General of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development was in Douala to ensure that the projects are ready for use during the African football fiesta in January 2022.

As the countdown to January 9, narrows 2022, the day for the kickoff of the African Cup of Nations TotalEnergies 2021, the Secretary General in the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development, Prof. Nna Mathurin came to Douala to take stock of the construction of an access way to Bepanda Stadium and a 6,000 capacity parking lot for the Japoma Stadium (24 hectares) in Douala on December 22, 2021.

Other project sites the Secretary General and his delegation visited include government social housing at Mbanga-Bakoko, on-going construction of General Hospital-l'hopital des Soeurs stretch, rehabilitation of Bonabassem Bridge, Kotto-Logpom and Bepanda Tonnerre entrance. All the works are carried out by the Ministry of Public Works and followed up by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development.

After a guided tour of the facilities, the Secretary General expressed satisfaction about their levels of execution, saying most of the projects have been completed and handed over except the rehabilitation of the government social housing at Mbanga Bakoko and the General Hospital-l'hopital des Soeurs road, where construction is going on. Technicians executing the works attributed the delay to some contract procedures and reluctance of some inhabitants to evacuate project sites.

In the briefing that followed the visit, the government follow up mission with the company in charge of evaluating the projects (Créaconsult) and executing companies held discussions in view of formulating a plan for its completion and hand over within deadline.

