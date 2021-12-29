Cameroon: City Streets Paved for AFCON

Governor Bernard Okalia Bilai, local organizing committee Chair, held one of the last minute's evaluation meetings with the various committees last week to ascertain preparedness.

The streets of Buea and Limbe are sparkling. Roadside houses are receiving a new coat of paint. Organising sub-committees are on their heels for last minute's touches. Security is tightening up the noose against any adventurers. This is the atmosphere in which Buea, South West Regional capital, and Limbe as Fako Divisional headquarters are up to for next 9 January African football jamboree for pool F.

Although none of the teams for pool F, notably Gambia, Mali, Tunisia and Mauritania, has been announced in town yet, the enthusiasm seems to be growing in expectation. One of the hopes of the youth is hinging on a possible public positioning of public giant television screens for match transmission. The eagerness is building following news from CAF President announcing his arrival in Yaounde by 7 January with his family to begin the football feast on 9 January. As such, there are no more speculations over here as to the respect of dates of the event.

The streets of Buea were paved with banners over the weekend and are drawing attention from passers-by. The feast will be grandiose as screamed by one man noticed at Mile 17 gazing at one of the banners.

News from last week's evaluation meeting in Buea speaks of stringent COVID-19 control measures for entry into stadia. Testing, vaccination and medicalizing patients are the steps to be taken. The stadia, as temples of the event must be safe health wise. The security of visitors and spectators must be assured and the organization should leave no loopholes, was the Governor's recommendation in Buea.

As one plies the streets of Buea from Mile 17 to Buea Town, there is a visible appealing atmosphere. Limbe offers equal assurance from Mabeta to Ngeme and from Mile One to Down Beach. Every commuter senses there is an event coming up.