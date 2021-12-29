Eritrea: Announcement From the Ministry of Health

press release

Twenty-nine patients have been diagnosed positive for COVID-19 in tests carried out today at Quarantine Centers and Testing Stations in the Central and Southern Regions.

Out of these, twenty-three patients are from Quarantine Centers (6) and Testing Stations (17) in Asmara, Central Region. Six patients are from Testing Stations in Mendefera (5) and Adi-Keih (1); Southern Region.

On the other hand, fifty patients who have been receiving medical treatment in hospitals in the Central (20), Southern (17), Anseba (11), and Gash Barka (2) Regions have recovered fully and have been discharged from these facilities.

The total number of recovered patients has accordingly increased to 7,711 while the number of deaths stands at 73.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country to date has increased to 7,931.

Ministry of Health

Asmara

28 December 2021