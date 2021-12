Asmara, 28 December 2021- Renowned author and journalist Tesfaye Gebreab passed away on 24 December at the age of 53 in Nairobi, Kenya, due to illness.

Extremely sad to learn the untimely passing away of the prolific author, journalist, historian and anthropologist Tesfaye Gebreab.

Tesfaye Gebreab is survived by his wife and three children.

RIP and condolences to family and friends.