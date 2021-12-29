Liberia: Revealed!

*US$2.8 Million planted in NEC budget

*Commissioner Floyd Sayor link

From all appearances, the National Elections Commission (NEC) has been a very quiet institution conducting successive elections, announcing results and handing down rulings emerging from electorial disputes.

But behind the high walls, this renowned institution has been infested with allegations of conflicts of interest and hidden agendas, leaving the public petrified as the 2023 curtain draws near.

As the public debates the NEC-Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC) arrest warrant, a memo has surfaced within the corridors of the Commission requesting answers from Commissioner Floyd O Sayor for inserting US$2.8 million in the budget unknown to fellow commissioners.

This paper has called and texted Commissioner Floyd O. Sayor for comment but to no avail. He was yet to respond to a WhatsApp and text messages sent to him as at press time on Monday, December 27.

The money according to the memo from the embattled Chairman of NEC Madam Davidetta Browne-Lansanah was allegedly placed in the NEC 2022-2023 election budget by Commissioner Floyd O. Sayor, Chairman of the 2023 Elections Steering Committee without prior discussion.

Commissioner Floyd O. Sayor is alleged to have manipulated the NEC's 2022-2023 electorial budget inserting the said amount without actually saying exactly what the amount would be expended for.

"During the current and most recent (1-8 December 2021) Review of the 2022 budget for defense, it was observed an insertion of some 2,809,510.00 was made for live monitoring and tracking systems, for vehicles, bikes, casual laborers, canoes carrying Election materials with no reference to my office, let alone other sections, including operations and logistics, etc," said Madam Browne-Lansanah.

"Besides," she continued "there was no prior discussion or agreement/decision by the board to undertake such an extensive venture in 2022-23, which increased the budget by 2.8 million."

Madam Browne-Lansanah argued that not having knowledge of such line item in the budget would have made her appear irresponsible before the budget committee had she been grilled on it.

"Not having knowledge about this 4 line item and going into defense of the 2022 budget would have been a disaster on my part as chair of the NEC. This would have been irresponsible on my part not having knowledge of this budget. Note that my office takes exception to this event," the NEC boss added

Her memo also insinuates incompetence on the part of her co-commissioner.

Excerpts of the memorandum dated December 8, 2021 and addressed to Commissioner Floyd O. Sayor, below:

"I bring to your attention gaps in your handling of the administration of the 2023 Steering Committee.

Apparent lack of or neglect of documentation from your committee meetings, including lack of minutes and attendance and reports to be briefed and to adequately inform the Board of Commissioners (OC) prior to the implementation of proposals which have come by way of the 2023 budget process.

So far there has been no/ limited knowledge or information to my office on whether or not Task Force was constituted or not and what are their specific Terms of Reference (TOR) or tasks.

Generally, a reporting mechanism is lacking with intermittent and ad hoc delivery of some documents on Biometric Voter Registration, etc.

Generally, there is not a systematic call (agenda, date, and time) for meetings as none have reached my office.

I am yet to see a fully researched and documented recruitment plan for temporary electoral workers (Temporary staff)

I believe you as Chairman of the 2023 Steering Committee will bring my office up to speed on the achievements and documentations as indicated going forward.