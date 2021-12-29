Liberia: Rep George - Tiawan, Others Are Political Johnnies

Ruling Congress for Democratic Change (CDC) Montserrado County district#7 Representative Solomon George, describes human rights lawyer and presidential aspirant Cllr. Tiawan Gongloe and the entire opposition community as "Political Johnny" that will not be given space in2023, adding that President George M. Weah will be retained because Liberians are not prepared to vote a "Johnny just come."

Speaking on Sky FM 50/50 Monday, December 27, 2021, on the topic "Who should be the alternative if the Coalition For Democratic Change government should not be retained comes 2023?", the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) notes that renowned human rights lawyer Tiawan Gongloe is a total stranger to the political space of Liberia with no track record to validate what he is vying for.

"Let me say this. In fact, all those that are in the opposition are Johnny Just Come (J.J.C) and the Liberian will not be looking for J.J.C to vote. Tiawan Gongloe, Daniel Chassell, and CPP are all political Johnnies that the Liberian people will not give attention to. 'I looking for my Johnny' is not in the blood of Liberians to vote political strangers", Representative George argues.

According to him, the CPP is a political party that is in serious internal conflict and is not even able to compose themselves while the People's Liberation Party came like a rushing fire only to lie about everything and Tiawan Gongloe too is like Dr. Daniel E. Cassell, adding they are all total strangers and President Weah will beat them all at the ballot box.

Both Cllr. Gongloe and Dr. Cassell are entering Liberian politics for the first time but they had provided useful services respectively in the private sector here at home and in the Diaspora.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Rep. George recalls that the now Congress for Democratic change spent 13 years in opposition before ascending to power but on the contrary, all those in the opposition that wants to unseat President George Weah don't have any history of being in opposition.

"Only four years of the CDC government you people are crying foul. If the CDC has stolen, others have stolen more than the CDC, ranging from Tubman to former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf. What do we want the CDC government to do for us? We have people that ruled for 12 years and others for hundred years plus and stole more with nothing to show. This government is doing their best to uplift the ordinary Liberians from poverty", Rep. George maintains.

He indicates that the CDC will be retained comes 2023 due to the numerous infrastructural development, human resource development amongst others, and the government continued to provide for ordinary Liberians.

"I will soon be 66 years old now and since I've been in this country, I have not seen going to his people asking them to tell him what they want. All my years in Liberian, only President George Weah has done such and continues to do so. Let give him his own of 12 years as we did to the Unity Party" Representative George pleads.