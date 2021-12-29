Africa: Pres. Weah Eulogizes Fallen Archbishop Desmond Tutu

28 December 2021
The New Dawn (Monrovia)

President George Manneh Weah has paid tribute to fallen Archbishop Desmond Tutu of South Africa, saying his passing is an enormous loss to the global community.

Archbishop Tutu, one of South Africa's anti-apartheid heroes, died on December 25 in Cape Town at age 90.

In a special statement issued Sunday on the passing of Archbishop Tutu, President Weah said the legendary anti-Apartheid crusader would greatly be missed.

The Executive Mansion says President Weah recalled how the deceased's emotional messages of peace and justice resonated in South Africa and also became central themes around the world for the fight against human rights abuses.

"He was widely known for speaking fearlessly against the ills of society everywhere in the world, not just in South Africa. He was indeed a true advocate of social justice," President Weah is quoted as saying.

He also stated that the late Archbishop Tutu was a resolute clergyman who was a "rabble-rouser for peace" around the world, including in Liberia, when he spoke against the abuse of children during the war.

"Archbishop Tutu will be remembered for speaking truth to power regardless of who was involved - be it the fearsome apartheid leaders, or those of the African National Congress that followed them or leaders around the world," President Weah lamented.

He recalled that during the presidency of South Africa's first black president, Nelson Mandela, Archbishop Tutu served as head of South Africa's Truth and Reconciliation Commission, focusing primarily on healing a divided nation.

President Weah assured South Africans that the people of Liberia stand with them in their period of mourning occasioned by the home-going of Archbishop Tutu.

He also encouraged the Tutu family and everyone impacted by the loss of the anti-apartheid icon to take solace in the Lord.

