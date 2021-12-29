Liberia: African Chess Players Converge in Monrovia

African Junior Chess Championship participants have started arriving in Liberia for the championship ahead of the formal opening ceremony which takes place Tuesday evening, 28 December 2021 at the Monrovia City Hall from 6pm to 8pm.

Following the formal opening ceremony, African Junior Chess Championship games will begin on Wednesday, 29 December 2021 for which 12 African countries have confirmed their participation.

The organizers of the 2021 African Junior Chess Championship say Monrovia City Mayor Jeffereson Koijee is one of those expected to be doing the launching along with the Minister of Youth and Sports, D. Zeogar Wilson.

Liberia will host the African Junior Chess Championship from 28 December 2021 through 5 January 2022 at the Monrovia City Hall in Sinkor.

The tournament has two sections which include the Open Section for players aged 20 years or less and a Female Section for talented African girls aged 20 years and below.

Each African Federation is allowed to send three participants for each section, but host country Liberia will field five players with an option of registering up to seven participants.

The week-long tournament has already started to attract the attention of over 150 boys and girls from 15 African Countries who will lock horns in the nine-round swiss tournament.

The organizers have informed participants that the competition will only feature players at age 20 and below as participants.

Hosts Liberia is expected to be joined by several federations from around Africa to include; Nigeria, Ghana, Ivory Coast, Mail, Malawi and among others.