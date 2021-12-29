Gambia: Young Athletes Participate in U.S. College Showcase

Gai Sports Agency based in United States of America recently organised free student athletes College Showcase in The Gambia.

The pre combine programme and open soccer tryout were both held at the FIFA Goal Project in Yundum.

The showcase soccer camp was designed for high school soccer players that want to work directly with coaches in the US.

The évent is for those young athletes who focused on becoming college soccer student athletes.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Agency, Pa Saloum Gai, a native of Bakau, who is residing in the US, said the tryout will help athletes for evaluations provided by coaching staff through the instructional process, information on college scholarships and pointers on US college athletes for players.

He noted that each segment of camp also consist of player evaluation and skill training on the technical and tactical competence of the game.

The camp was opened to all high school soccer players who are eligible based on academic performances, he further said.

Mr. Gai laments that it is his dream to support his country through sports-education.

Coach Malang Jarjue was in The Gambia for scouting of young athletes during the showcase and described the camp as good for young players in the country.

He stated that youth deserve attention and support.

Mamour M. Mbenga alias Kifa Barham, a community youth leader and journalist, who is also the Sport Manager for Gai Sports Agency in The Gambia, said 150 athletes have participated in the first combine tryout camp.

He added that the agency has set standard programme activities which include recording all games with professional soccer cameras and inviting local professional coaches to participate in the showcase camp.

Mr. Mbenga also said that the tryout footages will be used to create individual player's profile and highlights in order to share with college coaches in US for easy scouting.