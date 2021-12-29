Gambia: 'Clearing Agents Play a Critical Role in Revenue Mobilisation'

Alhagie K. Mbye, deputy commissioner of Customs, Technical and Monitoring at The Gambia Revenue Authority (GRA), has said that clearing and forwarding agents play a critical role in revenue mobilisation. He added that this is because they serve as agents between GRA and the business community.

He made these remarks while deputising for GRA Commissioner General at the Annual General Meeting of the Association of Clearing and Forwarding Agents held last Wednesday at Atlantic Hotel.

According to Mr. Mbye, clearing and forwarding agents contributed immensely towards the revenue mobilisation of the GRA's annual revenue target.

He said whatever clearing agents do, it has an impact on the revenue that GRA mobilises. He therefore advised them to nurture the culture of professionalism to help the Tax Authority maximise the much needed revenue for government.

He further said that the contribution of clearing and forwarding agents cannot be underestimated.

He told the clearing and forwarding agents that demonstrating high sense of professionalism will earn them respect and boost their revenue base.

He said the Tax Authority cannot do it alone, noting that complementing efforts in revenue mobilisation is key for national development.

He also highlighted the major reforms and modernisation GRA is embarking on. Mr. Mbye challenged them to comply with GRA's new technologies.