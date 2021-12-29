Gambia: Gunjur Utd Stun Bk Milan to Close Gap On Psv Wellingara in 2nd Division

Gunjur United last Thursday stunned BK Milan 2-1 in their week-five fixture played at the Late Ousman Saho Football Field to close the gap on PSV Wellingara in the 2021-2022 Gambia Football Federation (GFF Division Two League campaign.

The Coastal Town boys slipped to PSV Wellingara 1-0 in their last league outing prior to their match with BK Milan, who won their opening four league games.

Gunjur United knew that a defeat against BK Milan would dash their hopes of gaining promotion to the country's elite league next season.

The Coastal Town boys scored two goals in the match to close the gap on league leaders PSV Wellingara.

BK Milan netted one goal in the match, which eventually proved to be a consolation for them.

The victory moved Gunjur United to 5th place on the country's second tier table with 10 points. BK Milan are still with 12 points after five league outings.

Meanwhile, Gunjur United will play against Tallinding United in their next league fixture.