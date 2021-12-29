Mauritius: President Roopun Urges All Citizens to Stand Together in the Wake of Various Challenges

press release

The President of the Republic of Mauritius, Mr Prithvirajsing Roopun, conveyed his best wishes to all the citizens of the Republic of Mauritius, as well as the Mauritian diaspora on this Christmas Day and on the occasion of the New Year, during a televised address, this evening.

The President remarked that in the wake of the prevailing sanitary, economic, social, and environmental challenges, it is important that all citizens continue to stand together. He called upon the spirit of patriotism of all citizens of the Republic of Mauritius as well as the diaspora, and urged them to stay united so that together they can all advance towards the progress of the country.

Mr Roopun spoke of the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic across the globe and observed that the whole world is facing difficult times. Some 275 million people around the world have been infected with the novel coronavirus, and more than five million have died due to it, he indicated.

He deplored the deaths of Mauritians, including mothers, youngsters and frontliners, despite the relentless efforts of the Government to protect the population, including the ongoing National Covid-19 Vaccination Campaign along with the implementation of sanitary measures, and presented his condolences to the aggrieved families. He also hailed the frontliners who passed away due to COVID-19 as national heroes, and lauded the devotion, courage and commitment of all frontliners who are continuously working to help save lives.

The President stressed that vaccination is crucial and effective in the battle against COVID-19 and recalled that the Government has made the necessary efforts to obtain COVID-19 vaccines for the population, and expressed gratitude to all the friendly countries who provided assistance to Mauritius to this end. He pointed out that up to 90% of the adult population have been doubly vaccinated, and more than 170 000 have received their booster dose.

On that score, he urged everyone to act responsibly and to get themselves inoculated in order to protect their own health, that of their children, and their family, against this invisible enemy. In addition, he emphasised on the need to adapt to the New Normal and to adopt sanitary precautions and measures as part of our new lifestyle.

The President also dwelt on the partnership of the Private-Public sector during this tough time, which he said, will help to plan the post-COVID development of the country in the medium and long-term.

Pertaining to the education sector, Mr Prithvirajsing Roopun advised parents to provide the necessary support in the learning process of their wards amidst the ensuing COVID-19 constraints. He also encouraged all youngsters to remain focused on their goals while reaffirming that education remains the top priority for the Government.

In addition, President Roopun spoke about the impacts of climate change, and underlined the challenges in particular for Small Islands like Mauritius. He underlined the key importance of climate actions to be taken by all countries, Government, and every individual.

According to the President, in the wake of the impacts of climate change, strengthening food security in the country is crucial. He thus encouraged local food production and consumption of locally made products. We should respect Mother Earth and abstain from any act of pollution and instead embellish our surrounding and engage in recycling to protect and preserve the environment, said the President.

Furthermore, he highlighted that Mauritius is anchored in the principles of democracy and recalled that the Government ensures that the fundamental rights and freedom of expression of all citizens are respected and protected. However, it is equally important that one respects the rights and opinions of others and makes careful use of his freedom of expression so as not to cause any offence and jeopardise the harmony and peace of the country, he observed.