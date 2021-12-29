Tunisia: Automatic Fuel Price Adjustment Threshold Set At 3 Percent

Tunis/Tunisia — The threshold of the automatic adjustment of fuel prices (up or down) has been set at 3% instead of 5% throughout the year 2022, said Minister of Industry, Mines and Energy, Neila Nouira Gonji, adding that the state has put in place policies to mitigate the energy deficit.

In response to questions from journalists at a press conference held Tuesday in Tunis, to present the Finance Act 2022, she said the revision of fuel prices will affect the prices of gasoline, unleaded gasoline and diesel, but not those of domestic gas cylinders.

The Minister also stressed that the Finance Act 2022 will focus on renewable energy and the green economy given the great solar and wind potential of the country, adding that that law has provided zero taxation for electric vehicles (cars and buses).

She noted that these measures are aimed at reducing pressure on the energy budget and better control the energy deficit that continues to grow, recalling the recent approval of new renewable energy projects with a capacity of 500 MW, as part of efforts to increase the share of renewable energy in electricity generation to 30% by 2030.

Gongi also said the development of renewable energy and the use of electric cars would promote industrial development in Tunisia, including industries based on renewable energy and the automotive industry, which will have a positive impact on investment, business creation and employment.

Regarding investment incentives, the Minister spoke about the law on social and solidarity economy (SSE), indicating that the implementing regulations relating thereto will be promulgated soon, which would promote private initiative and investment.