Tunisia: Incoming Passengers Must Complete Health Forms Available On "E7mi" Application

28 December 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Passengers arriving in Tunisia by air, sea and land must complete health forms available on the "e7mi" application via the link https://app.e7mi.tn. They must show them in soft or hard copies, during check-in, to airline, shipping companies and land carriers, as well as to arrival health services at airports, ports and land border crossings, the Transport Ministry said on Tuesday.

The ministry added that air, sea and land carriers must verify, upon registration, the authenticity of the data entered on this sheet.

The "E7mi" application is available in three languages (Arabic, French and English). It allows the Health Ministry to follow the itinerary of passengers arriving in Tunisia as well as identify contact cases of infected people.

