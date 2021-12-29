Tunisia: National Figures Observing Hunger Strike Committed to Proceed With Strike - Jawhar Ben Mbarek

Tunis/Tunisia — Representative of the "Citizens against Coup" initiative Jawhar Ben Mbarek, on Tuesday, said national figures who have been observing a hunger strike since Friday, December 24 are committed to proceed with this strike, though four of them saw their health deteriorated due to complications.

He told TAP the health condition of hunger strike spokesperson Ezzedine Hazgui (Jawhar Ben Mbarek's father) has improved after he was admitted on Monday to Charles Nicolle hospital, where he was kept under medical supervision. He might be discharged from the hospital very soon, he pointed out.

The health of hunger strikers Faiza Bouhlel, Yousri Dali and Zouhaier Ismail has deteriorated, yet they still insist on continuing the hunger strike until their demands are met.

Ben Mbarek said the hunger strike observed by 9 national figures at the headquarters of the Harak Tounes al-Irada party in the capital, has drawn the attention of the public opinion, as well as political and civil society actors who expressed support to this protest movement as they visited the strikers.

"We are expecting human rights organisations, and primarily, the Tunisian League for Human Rights to support this movement and defend the demands of hunger strikers without any exclusion, "he said.

Members of the initiative "Citizens against Coup" last Thursday announced that they entered a hunger strike to protest against "the coup process initiated by President Kais Saied."

They said this recourse to the hunger strike was a way to alert the human rights movement nationally and internationally about the serious process initiated by Kais Saied. They stressed that the President of the Republic "was moving towards the monopolisation and centralisation of power, through populist slogans and by exploiting the military institution and imposing the fait accompli."