Sudan: North Darfur Village Raids Leave Two Dead

Tawila — Two people were killed and seven others injured in an attack by gunmen on villages in the areas of Kolo and Kerala in Tawila locality in North Darfur on Sunday. Residents of the area reported to Radio Dabanga that the attack was carried out by armed men in 12 vehicles - of which they say four had Rapid Support Forces (RSF) licence plates - 25 motorcycles, and 150 camels.

Hamid Ali Yagoub and Bishara Hari Yaqoub were shot dead. Four men and three women were wounded. The exact causes of the attack are unknown, however reports of violent banditry by armed groups in Darfur reach Radio Dabanga almost daily.

The attack prompted hundreds of residents of the area to flee into the mountains. Activists have appealed to the government authorities and international human rights organisations to intervene urgently.

Sandal Sodour, Chairman of the High Committee for Security Arrangements, is to issue decisions from the Chief Justice and the Attorney General in the coming days to establish special courts and prosecution offices for the joint force in Darfur, in order to play their judicial and judicial role to enhance security and peace throughout the region and to enable displaced people and refugees to return to their villages and areas of origin.

Sodour stressed in comments in El Fasher on Monday that this step will represent a real addition to the government's efforts aimed at establishing security and stability in Darfur and entering into a new phase of implementing the security arrangements stipulated in the Juba Peace Agreement.