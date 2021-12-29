Egypt: Sisi Calls for Reviving, Developing Traditional Industries

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi called for reviving traditional crafts and industries, and giving citizens the opportunity to get those products via relevant exhibitions and outlets.

During his tour of the traditional crafts fair in Aswan on Tuesday 28/12/2021, Sisi praised the exhibits he watched and their distinctive colors. He called on manufacturers to continue preserving the quality of their products with a view to having access to global markets.

The president noted that he would purchase some of those traditional products in order to offer them as gifts to Egypt's guests.

Sisi directed Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli to allocate a sum of EGP 200 million from the Tahya Misr Fund to be added to the government's efforts to finance exhibitors' participation for two years in a fair that is set to be held at the New Administrative Capital's heritage city.

"The State is concerned with preserving and reviving heritage since it is related to our history and we have to protect it," he said.

The president emphasized the importance of giving a stronger impetus to traditional products that characterize the Egyptian State and supporting the development of their production.

On that score, Sisi asserted full readiness to provide support for exhibitors to help them preserve and develop their products.

Meanwhile, the president pointed out that the heritage city at the New Administrative Capital has large spaces that can accommodate a lot of exhibitors with their high-quality traditional exhibits.

President Sisi, during his tour of the traditional crafts fair in Aswan, said the current first phase of the Decent Life initiative, the most difficult phase, will be completed within a year, noting the initiative will help upgrade and expand the water, electricity, sanitation and road networks as well as provide the targeted areas with natural gas and landline services.

The initiative covers all the country's villages, Sisi underlined, pointing out that the second phase of the initiative will start in June 2022 and will last for another year to be followed by the third and final phase which will also take a year to be completed.

Inspecting the fair's products, Sisi hailed their magnificence, expressing his admiration of all the exhibits.

The President directed the authorities concerned to organize a permanent exhibition for marketing traditional crafts.