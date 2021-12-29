Egypt, China Discuss Cooperation On Vaccine Production

Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research and Acting Minister of Health Khaled Abdel Ghaffar held on Tuesday 28/12/2021 a meeting with General Manager of Sinovac Life Sciences Co. Gao Qiang to discuss means of promoting cooperation in the field of vaccine production.

The two sides discussed cooperation prospects between Egypt's VACSERA and Sinovac to produce vaccines for Covid-19, influenza and polio at the VACSERA factory complex in Giza's 6th of October city.

The minister was briefed on a plan adopted by Sinovac to produce vaccines for combating new Covid-19 variants, particularly Omicron, and establish vaccine-storing facilities at the VACSERA factory complex at a storage capacity of 150 million doses of vaccines, Spokesman for the Health Ministry Hossam Abdel Ghaffar said.

The two sides also tackled the timeline for transferring the technology of manufacturing Sinovac vaccines to VACSERA in 2022.

For his part, Gao voiced the company's keenness to cooperate with Egypt in the field of vaccine production, praising the production capabilities of VACSERA factories, which contributed to strengthening cooperation between the two sides.