Egypt: Sisi Inaugurates Housing Projects in Upper Egypt

28 December 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi on Tuesday 28/12/2021 evening opened via video-conference a number of housing projects in Upper Egypt.

The inaugurated projects included the first phase of West Qena City, the first phase of Nasser City in west Assiut, social housing units at New Qena City, the JANNA luxury housing project in New Minya City, social housing units at New Assiut City and social housing units at New Minya City.

This took place as part of an "Upper Egypt Week" which has seen the president inaugurating a number of national projects across the southern governorates of Egypt.

