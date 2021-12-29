Tunisia: Cutting Interest Rates Not Key to Economic Recovery (Minister of Economy)

Tunis/Tunisia — Reducing interest rates would not help economic recovery, said Minister of Economy and Planning Samir Saied, adding it would entail an inflationary spiral.

Speaking at a press conference held Tuesday in Tunis, the minister said the government cannot move towards massive public investment, especially with a debt ratio of 85%.

"We must preserve the value of the dinar, which should not depreciate further, especially since we must preserve the major financial balances. We are thinking of solutions to the major blocked projects," he indicated.

Saied stressed the importance of establishing mechanisms to preserve the current industrial fabric, which has deteriorated significantly, and to provide companies needed support.

The objective is to achieve economic growth that will increase resources, improve purchasing power and activate the economic circuit.

He pointed to the complexity of laws and slowness of procedures, stressing the importance to streamline them through digitisation and coordination between the different parties.

The minister announced the launch of a platform dedicated to investors in the coming weeks.

As for startups, he indicated that several investment funds will be launched to finance new projects and to promote the knowledge economy and capital financing.