Tunisia: Household Waste Case and Irregular Migration Under Focus As President Kais Saied Meets Italian FM

Tunis/Tunisia — President Kais Saied, on Tuesday, met Italian Minister of Foreign Affairs Luigi Di Maio at Carthage Palace.

The Head of State stressed the need to speed up the settlement of the household waste case, illegally imported from Italy to Tunisia, calling to implement bilateral cooperation programmes in the field of energy recovery from waste.

The Italian Minister promised to work on executing the judgements handed down by the Italian justice on this case.

The Italian Council of State, on July 24, 2021, issued a ruling on the case of waste illegally imported from Italy to Tunisia, in May and July 2020. It ordered the Italian company SRA to recover the containers shipped to Tunisia, in accordance with the decision of the authorities of the Italian province of Campania imposing the recovery of its 282 containers (7,800 tonnes) within ninety days from December 9, 2020.

On a different level, President Saied considered that the traditional management of irregular migration has proved ineffective. He stressed the need to devise other common solutions that address the causes of irregular migration, while promoting regular migration which guarantees immigrants' rights.

President Saied expressed Tunisia's firm will to bolster its relations with Italy and to put in place new approaches to open promising prospects for bilateral cooperation in various fields.

He also referred to the economic and social difficulties that Tunisia is facing, saying that the country relies, primarily, on its own capacities to overcome these difficulties.

"We are also counting on the support of our traditional partners and friendly countries, including Italy," he added.

For his part, the Italian Minister said his visit to Tunisia reflects the commitment of the Italian government to strengthen the relations of friendship and cooperation between the two countries.

"Italy supports the reform process initiated by the Tunisian President," he said.

Italy has undertaken actions with its partners and the International Monetary Fund to support Tunisia in this delicate period aggravated by the repercussions of the health situation, Di Maio pointed out.

He also welcomed the level of bilateral cooperation in combating irregular migration, stating his country's willingness to increase the quota of regular Tunisian migrants in Italy.