Tunisia: TAP Best Athlete Poll - Winners to Be Unveiled January 5, 2022

Tunis/Tunisia — TAP news agency will announce on January 5, 2022 the result of is annual Best Athlete Poll in five competitions. This will take place at a press conference to be held by the agency on Sports Press Day.

The announcement of the results will be preceded by a panel discussion on the theme "How to leverage sports events to promote Tunisian tourism?

The poll includes competitions for best sportsman, best sportswoman, best footballer, and best Paralympic men and women athletes.

It also features a competition open to the general public on the agency's website www.tap.info.tn, whose votes remain open until December 31.