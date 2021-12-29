Tunisia: Regional Investment Fund in Medical Technologies Launched in Sfax

28 December 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — A new regional investment fund in medical technologies was launched at the Digital Research Centre in the technopark of Sfax on Tuesday.

"This fund, financed by the European Union, is intended to support startups specialising in health technologies, including medical equipment and digital applications related to the field," head of the Centre of Expertise and chairman of the public-private dialogue platform in Sfax Abdejellil Kadoura told TAP.

"The aspiration through creating this fund is to contribute to the sector's influence regionally. The aim is to uphold the position of Sfax as a health and technological hub and to create jobs for technicians and engineers specialised in activities related to this field in the region," Kadoura added.

