Tunisia: Saied, Majoul Discuss Social and Economic Situation

28 December 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — President of the Republic Kais Saied called on President of the Tunisian Confederation of Industry, Trade and Handicrafts (UTICA) Samir Majoul at a meeting in Carthage Palace Tuesday to reassure businesspeople, saying "the measures taken are aimed at sparing them all forms of blackmail."

The meeting discussed the social and economic situation in view of the difficulties faced by the country in recent years.

Saied pledged to work on organising a new kind of dialogue, stressing his concern to "secure freedom and dignity for Tunisians, within the framework of fair justice."

The meeting also focused on ways to free up private initiative for all Tunisians.

Majoul said, on his part, businesspeople are looking foward to working in normal conditions, allowing them to contribute to the development of the national economy and wealth creation.

