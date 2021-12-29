Tunisia: Tataouine Records One More Fatality of Coronavirus, 14 New Infections

Tunis/Tunisia — Tataouine governorate saw a new death fromthe coronavirus during the last 24 hours, bringing the death toll in the region to 502, the Local Health Directorate announced on Tuesday.

The region also recorded 14 more infections with the virus, taking the tally to 12,600.

The new positive cases were detected in Bir Lahmar (9 cases), Ghomrassen (3 cases), North Tataouine (1 case) and South Tataouine (1 case).

Two patients are currently admitted to the local hospital of Tataouine and another admitted to the local hospital of Ghomrassen.