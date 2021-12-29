Tunisian-Italian Working Session Discuss Bilateral Relations, Regional Issues

Tunis/Tunisia — A Tunisian-Italian working session was held Tuesday at the headquarters of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Migration and Tunisians Abroad. It was co-chaired by Minister Othman Jerandi and his Italian counterpart Luigi Di Maio who is on a working visit to Tunisia.

According to a statement from the Tunisian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Di Maio "came to express his country's support Tunisia and to the political deadlines and reform programmes planned under the roadmap announced by President Kais Saied on December 13.

The meeting focused on bilateral relations and prospects for their development, as well as regional and international issues of common interest.

Jerandi welcomed the support provided by Italy to Tunisia in this delicate circumstance marked by a difficult political path.

He said bilateral relations should develop further to meet common challenges and move towards areas of cooperation in enriching sectors with high added value.

He, in this regard, called for the launch of development projects, the creation of jobs for young people, encouraging partnership between different actors in all areas and implementing co-operation projects based on solidarity and mutual trust.

In this regard, the Minister spoke about the Memorandum of Understanding on development cooperation signed between the two countries for the period 2021-2023, at a cost of 200 million euros.

For his part, the Italian Foreign Minister said geographical closeness "make Tunisia a strategic partner for his country," stressing that Italy will spare no effort to support Tunisia at bilateral, regional and with organisations and donors.

In addition, Di Maio welcomed the "excellent" level reached by bilateral cooperation and the recent development of trade between the two countries, stressing the need to support this partnership.