Tunisia's handball team, on Tuesday, defeated their Polish counterparts 30-26 (half-time: 14-12) at a day-1 game of the Four-Nation Tournament held in Gdańsk, Poland.

Japan and the Netherlands also take part in this tournament.

Tunisia will face Netherlands on Wednesday, December 29 at 4:15 pm, then Japan on Thursday, December 30 at the same time.

Tunisia are preparing for the African Cup of Nations whose date, after its postponement, has not been determined yet .