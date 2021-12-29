Tunisia: President Kaïs Saïed Promulgates Finance Law 2022

28 December 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — President Kaïs Saïed said Tuesday he had promulgated the Finance Act for 2022, though it includes despite the fact that it includes "unconvincing" choices, that do not meet people's demands in terms of tax justice.

At his meeting with Prime Minister Najla Bouden Romdhane at Carthage Palace, the Head of State thanked the entire government team for their efforts to implement this law, said a statement from the Presidency.

The meeting also focused on "the general situation in the country and the proper functioning of the government, as well as the agenda of the forthcoming Cabinet meeting," said the same source.

