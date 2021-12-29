Egypt: Le1.7t Spent On Railways Development in Egypt in Past Few Years

Minister of Transportation Kamel al-Wazir stated on Tuesday 28/12/2021 that LE1.7 trillion ($106.25 billion) were spent on railways development in the past few years, pointing out that Egypt used to have a shortage of 600 railcars but that is no longer the case.

Wazir said that by 2024, when the population hits 108 million, 13,000 kilometers of roads would be developed and doubled, and that Egypt would be having 1,050 train engines, 4,316 railcars, and over 5,000 freight railcars.

The minister further highlighted that Egypt is introducing for the first time ever air-conditioned third-class railcars, as there are 500 of those from Transmashholding. As for the seven Talgo trains, Wazir said that the ministry contemplates partnering up with private investors to operate them.

Regarding the localization of locomotive industries, the transportation minister clarified that the renovation of some of the existing railcars is carried out at Kom Abou Rady workshops. He added that both Egyptian and global companies are carrying out the automation of railways signaling systems, whose cost is LE50 billion ($3.1 billion).

Wazir disclosed at the end of his presentation that a control center that is connected to the entire railways network is being established at Cairo's Ramses Station. He also showcased that train stations at rural areas are being renovated within Decent Life initiative, which will be conclude in 2024.

In turn, President Abdel Fatah al-Sisi underscored, during the ceremony held to inaugurate a number of projects via videoconference from Aswan, that he had instructed the transportation minister to not raise the price of train tickets until new units begin operation.

As the last outdated railcar in Egypt to be out of service on December 29, 2021 when it will be withdrawn from Aswan, the president inspected the new trains in Aswan station following the event. The president also visited the Nile Corniche in New Aswan, holding conversations with owners of booths selling handicrafts.

