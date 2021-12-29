Egypt: Housing Min. - We Developed Strategic Plan for Building New Cities

28 December 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Housing Minister Assem El Gazar said that the State developed a strategic plan for establishing a generation of new cities and developing the existing urban communities.

In his speech before President Abdel Fattah El Sisi during the inauguration of the first phase of the New Aswan City on Tuesday's evening, Gazzar explained that Egypt experienced an urban poverty before 2014 which led to overcrowding and the loss of the country's identity, as well as the deterioration of the basic infrastructure.

The housing minister added that the State succeeded in urbanizing 13.7% of the country's total area in 2021.

