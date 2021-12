President Abdel Fattah El Sisi honored on Tuesday 28/12/2021 successful personalities from Upper Egypt governorates on the sidelines of a celebration held at the Roman Theater in Aswan on the occasion of the opening of New Aswan city.

Sisi honored students of the German University in Cairo for outlining the visual identity project of Aswan and engineers who took part in development works in Aswan.

The president also honored the youngest volunteer participating in the "Decent Life"initiative.