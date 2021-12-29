Egypt: Saudi Cabinet Reviews Outcome of Meetings of Follow Up Committee With Egypt

Saudi Acting Minister of Media Majid bin Abdullah Al-Qasabi said that the cabinet reviewed the outcome of the meetings of the Follow-up and Political Consultation Committee between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Egypt, Saudi Press Agency reported on Tuesday 28/12/2021.

The outcome included a consensus in visions between the two countries regarding a number of issues and crises facing the region and the world.

The two countries agreed to continue their efforts to support the security and stability of the peoples of the region, stressing the importance of joint Arab action and rejecting any attempts by regional parties to interfere in the affairs of Arab countries.

The Saudi cabinet followed the development of events at the regional and international levels, reiterating the Kingdom's permanent position on supporting the Yemeni government and keenness on realizing security, stability and development for the Yemeni people, and pushing all efforts to reach a political solution based on the Gulf Initiative and its executive mechanism, outcomes of the Comprehensive National Dialogue Conference, and UN Security Council Resolution 2216.