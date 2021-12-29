Egypt: Saudi Cabinet Reviews Outcome of Meetings of Follow Up Committee With Egypt

28 December 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Saudi Acting Minister of Media Majid bin Abdullah Al-Qasabi said that the cabinet reviewed the outcome of the meetings of the Follow-up and Political Consultation Committee between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Egypt, Saudi Press Agency reported on Tuesday 28/12/2021.

The outcome included a consensus in visions between the two countries regarding a number of issues and crises facing the region and the world.

The two countries agreed to continue their efforts to support the security and stability of the peoples of the region, stressing the importance of joint Arab action and rejecting any attempts by regional parties to interfere in the affairs of Arab countries.

The Saudi cabinet followed the development of events at the regional and international levels, reiterating the Kingdom's permanent position on supporting the Yemeni government and keenness on realizing security, stability and development for the Yemeni people, and pushing all efforts to reach a political solution based on the Gulf Initiative and its executive mechanism, outcomes of the Comprehensive National Dialogue Conference, and UN Security Council Resolution 2216.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X