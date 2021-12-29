Egypt: Sisi Urges Ministries to Finish 'Visual Identity' Project in Aswan Before 15 January

President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi urged the ministries of defense, interior and housing to complete a "visual identity" project in Aswan before 15 January if possible.

The 15th of January marks the national day of the Upper Egyptian governorate.

Sisi made the remarks on Tuesday as he attended a ceremony to conclude the activities of the "Week of Upper Egypt," during which he inaugurated several national projects over the past days.

The "visual identity" project was presented by a group of youth from the German University in Cairo (GUC) during the ceremony.

The president said the project will be a "gift" from the three ministries to the people of Aswan.

He urged the ministries to implement the project no matter the cost.

During the ceremony, Sisi watched folkloric shows. Black Theama and artists also performed songs in love with Egypt.

Sisi responded: I love all Egyptians as people chanted "We love you Sisi" and vowed to continue working to improve the situation in Aswan.

"We have taken a step out of 1000 steps in Upper Egypt and I and the government can vow to continue working to change the current reality," Sisi said.

During the "Week of Upper Egypt," Sisi inaugurated many national projects, including two industrial complexes in Qena, and a gasoline production complex in Assiut.

This is in addition to reclamation projects in Toshka, new expansion works of ammonia nitrate-urea plant in Kima, as well as electricity projects over the past week.

Egypt Today