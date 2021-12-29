Nigeria: Kpokpogri, the Overnight Celebrity Who Courted Several Controversies in 2021

Before June 27, 2021, Prince Kpokpogri, was just a regular guy until actress, Tonto Dikeh, unveiled him as her lover on the occasion of his birthday.

But the magazine publisher, aspiring politician, and hustler would later find fame after his then-lover, actress, Tonto Dikeh, unveiled him as her lover on the occasion of his birthday.

Then boom, his profile soared! Kpokpogri, whose Instagram profile was private, became an overnight celebrity.

Many were eager to know more about the man who captured Tonto's heart exactly four years after her estranged husband, Olakunle Churchill, annulled their troubled marriage, which produced a son.

Theirs was a brief but eventful affair. Both parties, who clearly enjoyed the attention their affair was getting, ensured that they updated their fans with the progress of their relationship.

The lovers regularly openly displayed affection for each other on Instagram and also showcased luxury gifts and cars that they reportedly splurged on each other.

In the thick of their blossoming romance, concerned fans pleaded with them to take their affair off Instagram and celebrate each other privately.

But their pleas fell on deaf ears.

In a span of three months, Kpokpogri, who is also the chairman of the Anti-Corruption and Integrity Forum, moved from being a sweetheart to an enemy of Tonto's fans.

Things Fall Apart

Just when the affair between the actress and the activist appeared to be flourishing, there came a thick dark storm that changed the narrative.

In August, the notorious anonymous gossip blog, GistLover, claimed that Kpokpogri was cheating on the actress with several other women and also bad-mouthed her at different fora.

To buttress their claims, GistLover released an audio of an alleged conversation between Prince Kpokpogri and another lady.

Kpokpogri would debunk the audio, noting that his voice was cloned. But that was not enough to mend the affair which was already on the brink of collapse.

The BreakUp

The audio recording went viral and caused a stir in the online community. Kpokpogri was forced to make a terse statement to address the issue in an Instagram post where he dismissed the recording as fake.

Sadly, his rebuttals were not enough to salvage the relationship which was already dead.

In no time, Tonto's friend and colleague, Doris Ogala, made a video, where she revealed the different escapades of Kpokpogri. Ms Ogala noted that Kpokpogri was allegedly in the business of blackmailing and an "ex-convict, who was up to no good."

Shortly after, Tonto took to her Instagram page to announce the end of the short-lived and tumultuous affair. They both unfollowed each other on Instagram, that was the beginning of their swore enmity.

The allied forces

Kpokpogri, who is popularly called the prince of Niger Delta, described his ex-lover as "Helen of Troy" and promised to share evidence to back his allegations.

He would also begin befriending Dikeh's 'enemies' including Bobrisky and her ex-husband, Churchill Adekunle. GistLover, Tonto and Doris, who had become a team, were at the opposing end.

The self-acclaimed prince also stated that the mother-of-one is the kind of woman that has always found a way to bring down any man who has been with her.

He also advised other Nigerian men to steer clear of Tonto else they will suffer a similar fate like him.

Petitions and allegations

In a petition against Kpokpogri dated September 6 and addressed to the Commissioner of Police, FCT Command, Tonto, through her counsels in Festus Keyamo Chambers, Okechukwu Uju-Azorji, and Arinze Egbo, said Kpokpogri carefully planned his entry into her life and started to court her with a proposal to marry her.

Kpokpogri, who has been popular in the Delta State political scene in recent years, told PREMIUM TIMES that he was hesitant to proceed with the affair at first.

He was accused of blackmail, extortion, a threat to life, hacking, obtaining by false pretence and cyberstalking, and other unprintable allegations.

The actress, in a post via her Instagram account, revealed that Kpokpogri's real name is Joseph Egbri and not Prince Kpokpogri as he claims.

She further revealed that he has many sex tapes of every woman he has slept with adding that celebrity dancer, Jane Mena who is currently married to her long time boyfriend, is included.

Kpokpogri would debunk the sex tape allegations and apologises to Jane Mena's family. He stated that it was an abomination for him, as an Isoko man, to have extramarital affairs with an Isoko woman.

Counter petitions

In October, Kpokpogri hit back at his ex-lover accusing her of infidelity and drug addiction. The Nigerian gossip mill went into overdrive with reports that the DSS had arrested Mr Kpokpogri but he would later debunk the report and in a matter of days, filed a petition against Dikeh, requesting N10 billion compensation.

Arrest and backlash

In November, Kpokpogri handed himself in fresh trouble as he found himself in a fresh saga with the actress, while trying to retrieve his SUV LX570 that was allegedly 'stolen' by his ex-lover, which led to his detention.

Kpokpogri was arrested for attempting to cause a breach of the peace at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Maitama, Abuja. It was also revealed that the Toyota Hilux, Tonto, presented to him on his birthday was not a 2020 model as speculated by her.

The actress' ex-boyfriend would be released some hours later. He would also explain that contrary to stories bandied around by Ogala, he has never been imprisoned.

He also said she didn't purchase the vehicle that she gifted him on his birthday.

He also hinted that the birthday gifts that she posted online on his birthday were all fake. He also denied that he was not in possession of any sex video as speculated by his ex-girlfriend.

Kpokpogri said that he had also returned the diamond gift and the car, and they were in the custody of the police.

After the short-lived fame and messy scandals which lasted between August till November 2021, Kpokpogri may not have totally healed from his ordeal with his ex-lover, but he appears to be living his best life, nonetheless.