Tunisia: Justice Minister Calls for Investigation Into Circumstances of Late Beji Caid Essebsi's Death

Tunis/Tunisia — The Minister of Justice has submitted to the Prosecutor General at the Court of Appeal of Tunis a request to initiate an investigation into the circumstances of the death of the late Beji Caid Essebsi, Habib Torkhani, spokesperson for this court said Tuesday.

This action is in accordance with the provisions of Article 23 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, he added.

Reached by telephone by TAP, Torkhani said that the Prosecutor General of this Tribunal has ordered the prosecutor at the Court of First Instance of Tunis to open an investigation into the circumstances of this death, in accordance with the provisions of Article 31 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

President Béji Caïd Essebsi died on July 25, 2019 at the age of 92 years.

He had been hospitalised during the night of July 24 and 25 in intensive care, according to the Presidency of the Republic.

He passed away on the day the country commemorates proclamation of the Republic in 1957.