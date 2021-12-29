Uganda: Entebbe - Police to Investigate Its Commanders Over Death of Man At a Beach

28 December 2021
Nile Post News (Kampala)
By Muhamadi Matovu

Police in Entebbe have kicked off investigation into circumstances under which one of the revellers at a beach in Kitubulu, drowned.

According to police, Douglas Kaweesi, a 28-year-old resident of Kazinga Abaita ababiri,drowned after asking his 10 year-old nephew to escort him to the lake shore for swimming.

ADVERTISEMENT

The deceased is said to have been overpowered by the strong waves before drowning.

ADVERTISEMENT

Luke Owoyesigyire, the Kampala Metropolitan deputy police spokesperson said in a statement that a serious search was conducted the following day with the help of the local fishermen and the body of the victim retrieved.

"The matter is now being investigated to establish the culprits behind the opening of the beach, since it is a restricted area under the Ministry of Health guidelines on Covid-19," he said.

He said this includes the area territorial commanders who he said exhibited unprofessional behaviour.

He said the public should know that all beaches are still restricted and therefore they should observe strict adherence.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Nile Post News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X