Uganda: Entebbe - Police to Investigate Its Commanders Over Death of Man At a Beach

Police in Entebbe have kicked off investigation into circumstances under which one of the revellers at a beach in Kitubulu, drowned.

According to police, Douglas Kaweesi, a 28-year-old resident of Kazinga Abaita ababiri,drowned after asking his 10 year-old nephew to escort him to the lake shore for swimming.

The deceased is said to have been overpowered by the strong waves before drowning.

Luke Owoyesigyire, the Kampala Metropolitan deputy police spokesperson said in a statement that a serious search was conducted the following day with the help of the local fishermen and the body of the victim retrieved.

"The matter is now being investigated to establish the culprits behind the opening of the beach, since it is a restricted area under the Ministry of Health guidelines on Covid-19," he said.

He said this includes the area territorial commanders who he said exhibited unprofessional behaviour.

He said the public should know that all beaches are still restricted and therefore they should observe strict adherence.