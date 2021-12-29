Morocco: Twenty-Three Killed in Road Accidents in Morocco's Urban Areas Last Week

Rabat — Twenty-three people were killed and 2,066 others were injured, including 75 seriously, in 1,506 road accidents that occurred in urban areas from December 20 to 26, 2021, National Police (DGSN) said.

These accidents were mainly due to non-respect of priority, excessive speeding, non-control of vehicles, and pedestrian and driver errors, the source pointed out in a statement.

A total of 36,768 traffic tickets were issued by the police during the same week.

The sum of fines paid by road traffic violators stood at 6,428,275 dirhams, the statement said.