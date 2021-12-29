Morocco: 'Bi Kouli Hodoue', New Talk Show On M24

Rabat — M24, MAP's 24-hour news channel, launches a new weekly talk show called "Bi kouli hodoue" (in all serenity) as part of its efforts to strengthen its program schedule.

For nearly an hour, journalist Samir Benhatta will receive guests from various backgrounds for a constructive debate on topics discussing the political, economic, cultural, artistic and sports news.

Open to different ideas and reflections, "Bi kouli hodoue" intends to be a space of serene debate and a bridge of meeting and communication.

This new talk show will be broadcast on M24 every Tuesday evening (8:30 pm) and rebroadcast every Saturday at the same time.

In its first episode, "Bi koli hodoue" will trace the thread of the many achievements made in Morocco in the current year.

To dissect this theme, this first episode will receive the political scientist Abdelfattah Naoum and the professor of economics Zakaria Firano, the economic and social expert Khalid Benali and the director of the laboratory of Biotechnology, Faculty of Medicine and Pharmacy of Rabat, Azeddine Ibrahimi.

The new program-debate thus expands the program schedule of the channel M24, which already includes "Al Machhad Attakafi" (cultural landscape), presented by the journalist and poet Ouidad Benmoussa, "M Auto" hosted by journalist Jalil Bennani and "Aâlam Chahrazad" (the world of Chahrazad) presented by journalist Chahrazad Akroud.

M24 also intends to launch, in the coming weeks, analysis programs, including debates led by several experts, academics, officials, artists and writers.

The channel also focuses on the main national and international events and delivers press readings, correspondences and columns, elaborated by its vast network of correspondents present throughout the country and in the main world capitals.

The Moroccan news channel M24, which reflects the singular and modern image of the Moroccan News Agency as a public information pole, aims to present a new product in order to recover a part of the Moroccan audience and thus contribute to reinforce the national sovereignty in the field of information.