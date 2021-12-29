Morocco: The World Celebrates Morocco At Expo 2020 Dubai (Official)

29 December 2021
Maghreb Arabe Presse (Rabat)

Dubai — The World Expo 2020 in Dubai celebrates today solemnly the National Day of the Kingdom of Morocco, through large-scale shows, including that of the Royal Air Force (FRA) which "illuminated the sky of Dubai with a thousand Moroccan stars", said Tuesday, president of the National Museums Foundation (FNM), Mehdi Qotbi.

In a statement in Dubai to the channel "Medi1TV", Qotbi said he was pleased to be "witness to a show as beautiful" that honors the Kingdom. "It is an extraordinary moment," he said.

"It is a great joy to see the exhibition organized by the FNM adorn the Moroccan pavilion, with artists, colors and the history of Moroccan painting," said Qotbi, highlighting the aesthetic beauty of the various pavilions present at Expo 2020 Dubai, including those of the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia.

Read the original article on MAP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Maghreb Arabe Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X