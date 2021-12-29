Morocco: The World Celebrates Morocco At Expo 2020 Dubai (Official)

Dubai — The World Expo 2020 in Dubai celebrates today solemnly the National Day of the Kingdom of Morocco, through large-scale shows, including that of the Royal Air Force (FRA) which "illuminated the sky of Dubai with a thousand Moroccan stars", said Tuesday, president of the National Museums Foundation (FNM), Mehdi Qotbi.

In a statement in Dubai to the channel "Medi1TV", Qotbi said he was pleased to be "witness to a show as beautiful" that honors the Kingdom. "It is an extraordinary moment," he said.

"It is a great joy to see the exhibition organized by the FNM adorn the Moroccan pavilion, with artists, colors and the history of Moroccan painting," said Qotbi, highlighting the aesthetic beauty of the various pavilions present at Expo 2020 Dubai, including those of the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia.