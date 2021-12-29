Zimbabwe: Musarara, Fundikwa Take Early Leads in Crunch Zanu Poll

Zanu PF voters patiently waiting to cast ballots in the party's crunch provincial elections in Harare.

BUSINESSMAN Tafadzwa Musarara has taken a commanding early lead in the hotly contested race for the Zanu PF Mashonaland Central provincial chairmanship, preliminary election results show.

He was contesting against Home Affairs minister Kazembe Kazembe.

In Harare, Ephraim Fundukwa looks set to land the chairmanship after garnering more votes than his competitors, Goodwills Masimirembwa, Godwin Gomwe and Jason Passade.

Results in some of the districts leaked exclusively to NewZimbabwe.com, indicate that Musarara is way ahead of Kazembe, who in some districts got zero votes.

For instance, in the Tongogara district, Musarara garnered 120 votes whole nobody voted for Kazembe.

Musarara is also leading authoritatively in Mazowe South, Mazowe North, Mazowe Central, Bindura North, Mt Darwin East, Mazowe West and Shamva North constituencies.

From the ballots counted so far, Musarara has 1 114 votes compared to Kazembe's 183 votes.