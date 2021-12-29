Zimbabwe: Musarara, Fundikwa Take Early Leads in Crunch Zanu Poll

New Zimbabwe
Zanu PF voters patiently waiting to cast ballots in the party's crunch provincial elections in Harare.
28 December 2021
New Zimbabwe (London)

BUSINESSMAN Tafadzwa Musarara has taken a commanding early lead in the hotly contested race for the Zanu PF Mashonaland Central provincial chairmanship, preliminary election results show.

He was contesting against Home Affairs minister Kazembe Kazembe.

In Harare, Ephraim Fundukwa looks set to land the chairmanship after garnering more votes than his competitors, Goodwills Masimirembwa, Godwin Gomwe and Jason Passade.

Results in some of the districts leaked exclusively to NewZimbabwe.com, indicate that Musarara is way ahead of Kazembe, who in some districts got zero votes.

For instance, in the Tongogara district, Musarara garnered 120 votes whole nobody voted for Kazembe.

Musarara is also leading authoritatively in Mazowe South, Mazowe North, Mazowe Central, Bindura North, Mt Darwin East, Mazowe West and Shamva North constituencies.

From the ballots counted so far, Musarara has 1 114 votes compared to Kazembe's 183 votes.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X