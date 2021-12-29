Morocco: Casablanca - Hassan II University Holds Patent for Robotic System for Scorpion Venom Extraction

Casablanca — The Hassan II University of Casablanca holds a patent for a revolutionary robotic system for scorpion venom extraction and will present a book on this topic next January, says the university in a statement.

Having received a positive notice of issuance from the Moroccan Office of Industrial and Commercial Property (OMPIC), after its publication last November 30, this invention was made by a research team composed of Mouad Mkamel, PhD student, Professor Anass Kettani, thesis director, Professor Omar Tanane, thesis co-director, and Professor Rachid Saile, Director of the laboratory of Biology and Health of the Faculty of Sciences in Ben M'Sik.

Thanks to this invention, the collection of venom is done via a network of automated conveyors and a central unit to extract the venom by providing electric discharges adapted to each species of scorpion in a faster and risk-free process.

In fact, it consists of a pneumatic and vibratory system that facilitates the recovery of the venom droplets that fall into a filling station. This robotic system ensures a fully automatic process without manual intervention of the operator.

It should be noted that the commercialization of this robot interests several actors at the national and international level, in particular venom farmers and industrial establishments thanks to its promising pharmacological properties.

Scorpion venom is among the world's most expensive as it is used as active principle in the manufacture of drugs and cosmetic products, as well as the production of the anti-venom serum.

The Hassan II University of Casablanca has an excellent project that can be included in the Center for Innovation and Technology Transfer, says the statement.

In the same context, the members of the research team have published a book entitled "Guide to scorpions in Morocco" with a first mapping according to the degree of venom, and they will present it on January 6 at the Mohamed Sekkat University Library.