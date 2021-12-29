Kenya: Get Well Soon Itumbi, DP Ruto Says in Hospital Visit

29 December 2021
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Deputy President William Ruto has visited his social media Strategist Dennis Itumbi who is hospitalised following an assault during abduction last week.

Itumbi was abducted by unknown people while leaving a barbershop in Thindigua before he was dumped in Lucky Summer hours later and was helped to hospital by good samaritans.

Itumbi has blamed Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi, Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho and Inspector General of Police Hilary Mutyambai of orchestrating his abduction due to his persistent criticism of their work through his social media pages.

But Police Headquarters say the matter is under investigation and has urged anyone with information to volunteer.

Below are Tuesday's photos of Ruto's visit to Nairobi West Hospital where Itumbi is admitted:

Deputy President William Ruto when he visited his Social Media Strategist Dennis Itumbi at the Nairobi West Hospital on December 28, 2021.

Police launch probe on Itumbi's abduction as Ruto cautions against autocracy

