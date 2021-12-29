Kenya Railways Suspends 5 Commuter Train Services

Nairobi — Kenya railways has suspended Nairobi commuter services to Ruiru, Embakasi village, Limuru, Syokimau and Lukenya in Kitengela from December 28 to January 2.

Without providing any reason for the scaled operations, the agency noted that normal operations would resume on January 3.

Services which remain operational include the Madaraka Express passenger services to and from Nairobi/Mombasa everyday.

"The Nairobi Commutter rail service to Ruiru, Embakasi village, Limuru, Syokimau and Lukenya in Kitengelea are halted from Deceber 28 2021 to January 2nd 2022. Normal commuter operations will resume on January 3rd 2022." Kenya Railways said.

The safari train to and from Nanyuki/Nairobi and Nairobi/Kisumu operating on Friday and Saturday as well as the Madaraka Express Passenger service between Nairobi and Suswa stations in Narok which operates on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays have not been altered.

The link service between Nairobi central station and Nairobi terminus everyday at 0630hrs, 1200 hrs and 2010 hours also remain operational.

KRC Tuesday dispelled reports that it had altered commuter rules regarding the size and weight of luggage that passengers can bring on board.

Managing Director, Philip Mainga noted that the agency had not put in place any new restrictions regarding the number, size and weight of items a passenger can carry as luggage.

He, nonetheless urged passengers to bring on board luggage easily and comfortably carry, and which can be loaded on board through the passenger access.

"Kenya Railways wishes to clarify that it has not issued any new directive regarding the size and weight of luggage that passengers can bring on board.

"Whereas we encourage passengers to bring along luggage that they can easily and comfortably carry, and which can be loaded on board through the passenger access, we have not put in place any new restrictions regarding the number, size and weight of items a passenger can carry as luggage," read the statement signed by Mainga.

Initial reports indicated that the Kenya Railways had limited the weight of luggage carried by passengers in SGR to 30 kilograms.

KRC has also refuted claims that suitcases or bags used by individuals travelling should not exceed 160 centimetres in length or 200 centimetres in height.