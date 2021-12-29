Kenya: Cak Invites Public Memoranda On Regulations Addressing Stolen ICT Devices

Nairobi — The Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) has invited members of the public to share their input on the proposed guidelines for addressing counterfeit , stolen and illegal ICT devices in Kenya.

The regulator, in a public notice, said that the general public alongside other stakeholders and other interested parties have upto January 27 to provide any suggestions, justifications, views and inputs in enhancing the implementation of the guidelines.

CA Director General Ezra Chiloba noted that the review will among others, aid in the technical, operational and consumer issues that may arise in the implementation of the said guidelines.

CAK developed the guidelines in a bid to protect consumers and industry from the impact of illegal

ICT devices in the market.

"Stakeholders, including the general public and all interested parties are invited to review the proposed guidelines for addressing counterfeit , stolen and illegal ICT devices in Kenya(December 2021) and provide any suggestions, " the regulator said.

CA also seeks to define the procedures for the detection, tracking and removal of counterfeit and stolen devices from the market.

Another objective of the regulations, CA said, is to "ensure protection of consumers and industry from the impact of counterfeit, stolen and illegal ICT devices in the market."

Among the proposals issued by CA include the deployment and maintenance of a device registration database which will aid to identify those devices that have accomplished a legal process of importation or acquisition locally or abroad.

" The Authority shall require all licensed vendors, local manufacturers, commercial importers, distributors, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and individuals importing ICT devices for use in Kenya to enter their device IMEI into the device registration database, " CA said in its proposal.