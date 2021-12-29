Kenya: Cak Invites Public Memoranda On Regulations Addressing Stolen ICT Devices

28 December 2021
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Carolyne Tanui

Nairobi — The Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) has invited members of the public to share their input on the proposed guidelines for addressing counterfeit , stolen and illegal ICT devices in Kenya.

The regulator, in a public notice, said that the general public alongside other stakeholders and other interested parties have upto January 27 to provide any suggestions, justifications, views and inputs in enhancing the implementation of the guidelines.

CA Director General Ezra Chiloba noted that the review will among others, aid in the technical, operational and consumer issues that may arise in the implementation of the said guidelines.

CAK developed the guidelines in a bid to protect consumers and industry from the impact of illegal

ICT devices in the market.

"Stakeholders, including the general public and all interested parties are invited to review the proposed guidelines for addressing counterfeit , stolen and illegal ICT devices in Kenya(December 2021) and provide any suggestions, " the regulator said.

CA also seeks to define the procedures for the detection, tracking and removal of counterfeit and stolen devices from the market.

Another objective of the regulations, CA said, is to "ensure protection of consumers and industry from the impact of counterfeit, stolen and illegal ICT devices in the market."

Among the proposals issued by CA include the deployment and maintenance of a device registration database which will aid to identify those devices that have accomplished a legal process of importation or acquisition locally or abroad.

" The Authority shall require all licensed vendors, local manufacturers, commercial importers, distributors, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and individuals importing ICT devices for use in Kenya to enter their device IMEI into the device registration database, " CA said in its proposal.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X