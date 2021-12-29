Kenya: Ruto Asks MPs to Reject Fraudulent Laws

Turbo — Deputy President William Ruto has asked Members of Parliament to reject fraudulent laws.

The Deputy President said politicians known for "political conmaship" were now pushing the Political Parties Amendment Bill of 2021 to defraud Kenyans.

Dr Ruto asked MPs not to be used to pass the bill that is designed to undermine the independence of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) and political parties.

"I urge MPs not to pass laws that promote conmanship. We want laws that promote the rights of every Kenyan," said Dr Ruto.

The Deputy President spoke on Tuesday in Turbo, Uasin Gishu County, in the company of Uasin Gishu Governor Jackson Mandago, MPs Janet Sitienei (Turbo) and Vincent Tuwei (Mosop).

Dr Ruto asked proponents of the bill to stop political conmanship.

The Deputy President asked them to withdraw their scheme of installing an imperial registrar of political parties who will take up some roles from IEBC and also manage party nominations.

"If you want us to believe you, stop defrauding Kenyans using sections of the bill that seek to transfer functions of IEBC to the registrar of political parties," said Dr Ruto.

The Deputy President said it was in bad faith to have the registrar of political parties manage parties nominations.

Tuwei and Sitienei vowed to oppose the bill in parliament, saying it undermines the rights of the people.

Sitieni said they will not allow unconstitutional laws to be passed in Parliament.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"We will be in Parliament to ensure the rights of Kenyans are upheld," she said.

At the same time, The Deputy President has said he will implement a Universal Healthcare Coverage system within the first 100 days in office if he ascends the presidency.

Dr Ruto said Kenyans will pay a percentage of their income as opposed to a fixed amount to ensure everyone pays a fair amount.

"The first 100 days we will have a working Universal Health Coverage system if elected the next president,' said Dr Ruto.

The Deputy President asked Kenyans to reject a puppet leader picked by a few leaders to look after their interests.

Dr Ruto urged Kenyans to elect a leader who has their interest at heart.

"We can not allow a few individuals sitting in a hotel somewhere to decide for us who will lead us. Whoever will lead Kenyans will be one elected by the people," he said.

The Deputy President asked Kenyans not to fall into the trap of those advocating for ethnic and tribal political parties with the aim of dividing them.

"I urge Kenyans not to accept to be driven into village and tribal parties. We want a situation where Kenyans remain united," said Dr Ruto.

The Deputy President asked Kenyans to embrace the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) that is committed to uniting the Country.

Dr Ruto pleadged to implement unfilled government promises citing the Big Four development agenda that sought to create jobs.

He assured farmers that he will reduce the cost of fertiliser from the current price of over Shs 5000 to Shs 2500 to improve agriculture and boost production.