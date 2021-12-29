Liberia: Rep. Cole Identifies With Constituents

Bong County — Smiles are on the faces of many residents of several towns and villages in Bong County, Liberia, as Jorquelleh District #3 Representative Josiah Marvin Cole begins the distribution of over 1000 pieces of lappa and cash.

The Lawmaker has also made a cash donation of over $2M Liberian Dollars and these gestures according to him are part of his Xmas and 48 birthday celebration in the County..

He said, his desire is to help ease the difficulties his people are encountering to provide their daily meals and to also identify with the citizens as they gear towards the Xmas Celebration in Liberia.

The cash and lappa Contribution started on December 23, 2021 which witnessed people benefiting at least three pairs of lappa and one thousand five hundred Liberian dollars each as contribution to their Xmas.

In Kayata, the home Senator Dr. Henrique Flomo Tokpa, the Lawmaker made available one thousand ($1000) United States Dollars and a set of DSTV to the Youth center in the Town.

The Lawmaker at the same time provided lappa, cash and clothing for kids in the Town.

Representative Cole also presented lappa, cash and clothing for kids in Moses-lo village, Gbarmue Town, Wainsue Town and other nearby villages.

Rep. Cole has reaffirmed his committement to always supporting the livelihoods of the people in the District.

Rep. Cole continue: "I have told you over and again that I am your Leader, before you can elect me in 2017, I promised to work for you so it will always be my responsibility to seek your well-being and livelihood improvement."

I can't be eating good food and wearing good clothes on Christmas day when you people who give me the power to be Representative, them your don't have anything food to eat.

"And your knows, my birthday is on Christmas day. That's the day I was born, so instead of your given me gifts I decided to give gifts to you people in the County," Rep. Cole said.

Some of the citizens who have already benefited from the lappa and cash donations hailed Rep. Cole for what they called 'timely donation'.

The Youth President of Kayata, William T. Bomose said, it was a dream come through to see women and children receiving cash, lappa and clothing.

He at the same time lauded the Bong County District#3 Lawmaker for providing one thousand United States Dollars and a seat of DSTV to the Youth center in the Kayata town.

"My brother, I am happy that our young people here will now have placed to site down and to witness show in other to be informed on what is happening in other part of the world," he added.

Also speaking in Gbarmue, Mary Kollie expressed happiness, promising that her entire family will always support the District #3 Lawmaker.

The lappa and cash Distribution continues in Gbarnga on December 24, 2021 and other towns in the area.